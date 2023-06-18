Records: Man accused of shooting GR mom now booked in Kent County jail

Accused of shooting and killing a local mother in downtown Grand Rapids, Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa is now an inmate in the Kent County Jail.

Last month, Bernal-Sosa was named a person of interest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Leah Gomez, who was fatally shot in her car in front of her 1-year-old child.

Her death, which took place on May 31, was ruled a homicide.

After Bernal-Sosa was deemed a person of interest by the Grand Rapids Police Department, he was traced to the Chicago metropolitan area and arrested there on June 9.

Kent County records show he was booked into the county jail as of Friday.

