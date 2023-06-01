Police name person of interest in downtown GR shooting death, considered 'armed and dangerous'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have named a person of interest connected to the shooting death of a mother in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday.

The victim has since been identified as 22-year-old Leah Marie Gomez.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they are looking for 27-year-old Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa. They say he drives a black early-‘00s Ford Ranger with an elongated cab, custom tires and rims. We’re told there may also be a sticker on the back that reads “Bernal Landscape Management.”

Bernal-Rosa is considered armed and dangerous, according to GRPD. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Those with knowledge of his location are urged to call investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

