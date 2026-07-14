No charges for officers in deadly shooting of armed Grand Rapids man from May 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The officers involved in the deadly shooting of an armed suspect in Grand Rapids on May 30 will not face charges, the Kent County Prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Prosecutor clears officers of charges in deadly shooting

Prosecutor announces no charges in deadly shooting by police

Eddie Deans Jr. was killed by police after he allegedly threatened several people with a knife. Video from police dash and body cameras showed Deans throwing a Molotov cocktail at one officer, attempt to steal a woman's vehicle with the threat of a knife, and later stab a police K9.

WATCH: Video of Molotov cocktail thrown at officer

Video of deadly officer-involved shooting from May 30, 2026

Officers used non-lethal rounds when they confronted Deans in the backyard of a home on Widdicomb Avenue, but one officer opened fire on Deans as he moved towards officers while he was still armed with a knife.

The officer who opened fire had been part of the response to the situation since the initial 911 call, said Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Because of the number of alleged crimes Deans carried out that day, and the threat he presented to officers, Becker said no officer will face charges in connection to the shooting.

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Grand Rapids police said K9 Digo, who was stabbed, should make a full recovery, but it was not clear if Digo would be well enough to return to duty.

New details released

As part of his announcement, Becker released more recordings from May 30, including the 911 call made by Deans' mother.

"He got a knife, trying to stab my other grandson," Deans' mother said on the recorded call. "He said to her, he said, y'all come here. He's gonna kill himself. He's gonna kill y'all or some other. He in the house."

"She indicates, you know, he's gonna kill his cousin, he could kill his, you know, brother, he's gonna kill the police if they show up there," said Becker.

That 911 call came at roughly 1:16 p.m. on May 30. Roughly ten minutes later, officers connect in person with Deans' mother and several of her grandchildren. The prosecutor showed video from police body camera showing that moment.

Less than ten minutes later at 1:34 p.m., an officer stationed at the back of the house was confronted by Deans carrying a lit Molotov cocktail. Video from the cruiser's dash camera and officer's body camera showed Deans throwing the bottle at the officer.

Becker said Deans targeted the officer with the Molotov cocktail, noting he could have easily thrown it at the cruiser's hood. The bottle landed near the driver's side door, where the officer was standing when Deans was seen running towards him.

The officer was not hurt and the cruiser took minor damage, Grand Rapids Police Chief Joe Trigg previously said.

"That was some restraint right there not to actually fire shots at that point in time because somebody's actually throwing a lit Molotov cocktail with lighter fluid at the officers," said Becker.

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