New suspect info comes out on Grand Rapids police reality TV show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second episode of the Grand Rapids police docu-series "All Access PD: Grand Rapids" is out. And while we don't normally break down a reality TV show, interest in "All Access PD: Grand Rapids" has been evident since last week's episode.

In the first episode, viewers learned that Cartiyae Pascal was a person of interest in the shooting death of 15-year-old Amelier Penn in 2024. Pascal has not been charged in Penn's death but is charged in an unrelated shooting.

Tuesday night's episode (April 15) also contained new information that had not been previously released.

The case is being referred to as "the party bus shooting." Last June, police received a call for 'shots fired' as a group was exiting a party bus on Ardmore Street near Thelma Avenue. One man was treated for bullet graze wounds, while another victim, Jeremy Parnell, was found shot and dying in his car later that night.

Ring camera footage from a neighbor shows the party bus arriving and a fight breaking out. During the exchange, Parnell is shot and is seen on camera running to his car, where he was eventually discovered.

Here’s what is new: We're learning how police were able to identify the suspect. Parnell's mother, in a message to police, points to a man named Ronald Armour Jr. as the shooter.

Ronald's brother provided a statement to police, claiming that Armour shot Parnell in self-defense. Armour later came to the station himself, telling police he didn't even have a gun and didn't fire any shots.

Since his story didn't match accounts from other witnesses, police say they had enough evidence to arrest Armour and charge him with the crime.

The story is more complicated than this quick review: evidence suggests multiple weapons were fired, and Armour was found wearing a white hat discovered at the scene, along with bullet casings.

Armour is currently awaiting trial in Kent County Circuit Court. During a status conference earlier this month, he and the prosecutor's office informed the judge that they had not reached a plea deal. No date has been set yet for the trial.

"All Access PD: Grand Rapids" airs on the Investigation Discovery channel each Tuesday and is available on-demand on MAX the following day.

