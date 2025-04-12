Docuseries renews interest in unsolved murder of 15-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a renewed interest in solving the murder of a Grand Rapids 15-year-old.

Amillier Penn’s case was highlighted in a docuseries focused on the police department.

Chief Eric Winstrom says it’s made a difference in the investigation.

“Since the airing of the show, we have had numerous tips come in; as people see it, they're reminded of things that maybe were overlooked at the time but could be important to us now,” Winstrom added.

It's a case that’s been open for almost a year.

“It is absolutely vile to contemplate the murder of a 15-year-old boy in silence from people in the neighborhood,” Winstrom said.

Penn was shot and killed on the city’s southeast side while playing football in the summer of 2024.

“From the police department's perspective, we haven't lost interest for the past 10 months, and we've been living with this. We've been staying in communication with the family,” Winstrom said.

All Access PD: Grand Rapids spent several months following GRPD. During the show’s first episode, viewers got a glimpse into the investigation.

“All the people who love him in his life are really anxious to get answers and to start that healing process further. They're never going to get closure. It's never going to be over for them,” Winstrom said.

The chief was seen meeting up with community members and working with detectives to help solve the case in the episode.

“See our community stepping up more and more every day and I can't do it by myself, and I'm not doing it by myself, and to see the other real leaders in the community step up and say, We're not going to be numb to this. We're not going to tolerate this. We're not going to make excuses,” he added.

The show highlights a person of interest. Police haven’t brought formal charges against them.

“As far as the show is going to speak for itself, I think the detectives in that show made it very clear they got a lot of tips,” Winstrom said.

Grand Rapids Police are still looking for more information. Silent Observer is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps solve this case.

Tips can remain anonymous.

