Grand Rapids PD to be subject of ‘All Access’ television series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will give the public a glimpse into their day-to-day operations as the subject of a new television series.

All Access PD: Grand Rapids will take viewers close to the action while offering greater transparency into the department’s emergency procedures.

“When I moved here, trust in this police department was at an all-time low. I knew I had to break down the walls,” Chief Eric Winstrom says at the start of the ad. “This is the most access that documentary film crews ever had to a police department.”

Chief Winstrom promises the series will show officers “being humans” while keeping Grand Rapids safe.

In the first trailer for the series posted on Thursday, the footage from the show promises viewers a no limits experience.

Watch the full trailer below

All Access PD Grand Rapids Trailer

All Access PD: Grand Rapids premieres April 8 at 10 p.m. with eight total episodes in the series. New episodes will air Tuesdays on ID and stream on Max the following day.

Here's the list of the episodes, when they will debut, and how Investigation Discovery describes them:

Fight Club, April 8 at 10 p.m. Grand Rapids detectives investigate the masked shooter behind the murder of a 15-year-old. But while the investigation is underway, another shooting strikes and detectives must work quickly before more violence ensues.

The Twins, April 15 at 10 p.m. After a gunfight outside a bar ends with two dead, Grand Rapids detectives discover twin brothers are involved. The twins claim self-defense, but detectives believe one victim was unarmed and running away. Can they prove it was murder?

Party Bus, April 22 at 10 p.m. Detective Katie Roszkowski leads her first homicide case and uncovers a party bus gone wrong. With few witnesses, she must discover what happened when partiers exited the bus and why things escalated to murder.

Cemetery April 29 at 10 p.m. What seemed like an accidental overdose becomes a murder investigation when a jail informant tips off Grand Rapids detectives. Was Dana Lewis murdered? Conflicting witness accounts leave the detectives searching for hard evidence to solve Dana's death.

No Excuse, May 6 at 10 p.m. After a shooting, Grand Rapids detectives investigate a victim with a history of domestic complaints. As the victim fights for his life, the female shooter claims self-defense. Detectives must found out whether she truly feared for her life when she fired the gun.

The Girl on The Scooter, May 13 at 10 p.m. A stray bullet kills a 15-year-old, outraging Chief Eric Winstrom. CCTV shows a masked gunman, but witnesses refuse to talk until a tip names a suspect. When officers arrest him at a traffic stop, detectives don’t have enough evidence.

Patrol, May 20 at 10 p.m. As cameras follow the work of Grand Rapids patrol officers, Deputy Chief Joe Trigg must navigate the chaos of a high-stakes series of shootings, high-speed chases, and standoffs.

Tethered, May 27 at 10 p.m. On September 6, 2024, an aspiring rapper is found shot in his car, with cash and drugs pointing to a motive. Witnesses flee in a grey Charger, which later appears at another shooting. Detectives suspect a link, but can they prove it?

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube