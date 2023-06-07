Murder charge issued for man accused of shooting GR mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An arrest warrant has been filed for the man accused in the shooting death of a mother in downtown Grand Rapids last week.

Leah Marie Gomez, 22, was shot and killed Wednesday, May 31, in front of her 1-year-old daughter, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say they are still looking for 27-year-old Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, who is now wanted for open murder.

We’re told Bernal-Sosa is considered armed and dangerous.

Bernal-Sosa’s car was found during the execution of a search warrant in Wyoming two days after Gomez’s death.

Those with knowledge of Bernal-Sosa’s whereabouts are urged to call GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

