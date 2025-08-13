Mom remains incompetent to stand trial in daughter's arson death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mother accused of intentionally setting her home on fire with her three daughters inside remains incompetent to stand trial.

However, the Judge Jennifer Faber noted during a hearing this week that Roconda Singleton may be restorable, meaning if she receives the proper treatment, she could be found competent by the time a trial would have to begin.

The fire at her home off Eastern Avenue was reported happened in the morning of January 25.

Body Camera footage from rescue of 12-year-old girl from suspected arson

Police interviewed her afterward, where she admitted to wanting to kill her three girls.

Grand Rapids Mom charged in arson planned 'to die with her three daughters' Zac Harmon

Court documents revealed Singleton first told detectives, "I do not know," when asked about what happened Saturday morning. When asked again she said, "I did it. I am not going to sit here and play like I am the victim."

The 46-year-old later admitted to police she started the fire in the second floor bathroom and on a couch in the living room, according to the court documents. Singleton admitted she timed her actions when her girls were all asleep in the home Saturday morning.

To keep her daughters sleeping as long as possible, Singleton allegedly removed all of the smoke alarms. Investigators found 7 alarms inside a pillowcase in the backyard.

Grand Rapids CPS cleared Michigan mom months before she set fire to home with her kids inside Ross Jones

While the fire spread through the home and her girls started screaming for help, Singleton said she stood outside watching. It was the actions of a stranger who helped get the 10 and 7-year-old girls out of the home, per court records.

One of her daughters, 12-year-old Shamiya Stewart, died from her injuries two days after the fire.

Singleton is charged with murder, arson and three counts of child abuse in the second degree.

In February, she was ordered to undergo a mental competency exam. It's not clear how quickly Singleton's treatment could change her competency status in court.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube