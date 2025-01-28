Mom charged in arson planned 'to die with her three daughters'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother accused with intentionally setting her home on fire with her three daughters inside told investigators, "I did it."

Roconda Singleton remains in custody after Saturday morning's fire on Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids. Police and fire officials say the 46-year-old sprayed lighter fluid in several rooms across the home before setting it on fire.

Singleton admitted she wanted to kill her 3 girls during a police interview hours after the fire.

One of her daughters, 12-year-old Shamiya Stewart, died Monday after two days in the ICU.

At first Singleton told detectives, "I do not know," when asked about what happened Saturday morning. When asked again she said, "I did it. I am not going to sit here and play like I am the victim."

She later told police she started the fire in the second floor bathroom and on a couch in the living room, according to the court documents. Singleton admitted she timed her actions when her girls were all asleep in the home Saturday morning.

To keep her daughters sleeping as long as possible, Singleton allegedly removed all of the smoke alarms. Investigators found 7 alarms inside a pillowcase in the backyard.

While the fire spread through the home and her girls started screaming for help, Singleton said she stood outside watching. It was the actions of a stranger who helped get the 10 and 7-year-old girls out of the home, per court records.

Those two children suffered only minor injuries.

Criminal charges against Singleton were announced Monday by Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, hours before 12-year-old Shamiya was pronounced dead. It is expected that new charges, potentially including murder, could be filed against Singleton.

The 46-year-old has not yet been arraigned on any charges.

