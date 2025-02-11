Grand Rapids mom to undergo psych evaluation for fire that killed daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids mother accused of setting her home on fire last month and killing her daughter will undergo a psychological evaluation.

The fire was set in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue SE on the morning of Jan. 25, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

Three girls were inside the home at the time, aged 7, 10 and 12. The oldest, Shamiya Stewart, passed away in the days since the fire. The other two were treated and released from a local hospital.

Their mother, 46-year-old Roconda Singleton, reportedly admitted to investigators that she set the home on fire. She is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident, including murder and arson.

Court officials tell FOX 17 a judge granted Singleton’s motion to receive a forensic evaluation.

