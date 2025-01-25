3 hospitalized after Saturday morning fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Saturday morning structure fire sent three people to the hospital.

At 7:22 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 956 Eastern Ave. SE. Upon arriving at the scene, three victims were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said no further information on the fire will be available until next week.

