Grand Rapids mother accused of intentionally setting fire that hurt her children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 46-year-old mother faces potential criminal charges after investigators say she set fire to her home, harming three of her own children.

The Grand Rapids police and fire departments announced Monday that Roconda Singleton is in custody on multiple charges in connection to the fire from Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the home on Eastern Avenue before 7:30 a.m. on January 25. Firefighters found three people who were hurt in the fire.

We now know the victims are all children, ages 12, 10, and 7. The youngest two were released from the hospital during the weekend. The oldest remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A group effort by the Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the ATF found evidence the fire was deliberately set.

The exact charges Singleton could be facing have not been released.

The police and fire chiefs, along with the county prosecutor, are scheduled to release more evidence Monday afternoon, including footage from body-worn cameras.

