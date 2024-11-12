Man charged in deadly stabbing of Grand Rapids mother

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly stabbing from early November is now charged with open murder.
Michael Rose has been arraigned on one count of open murder and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He is being charged as a habitual offender, which would increase the sentencing guidelines if he is convicted.
Rose is accused of attacking Lavonia Parham along Division Avenue near Bartlett Street on November 6. The 54-year-old died from her injuries.
The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.
A witness who spoke with FOX 17 says he stepped in to break up the attack. Rose was taken to the hospital for stab wounds that police say were self-inflicted.
Grand Rapids
Woman killed in stabbing in Grand Rapids, assailant harms self with knife
Another person told FOX 17 the pair were in a relationship and often argued with each other.
Parham's adult sons told us she was trying to get away from Rose for a long time. This wasn't the first time Rose attacked their mother, the men said.
Local News
'It's unbearable': Sons speak out after mom's killing
Rose could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's found guilty of first-degree murder.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube