Woman killed in stabbing in Grand Rapids, assailant harms self with knife

WXMI
First responders on scene of a deadly stabbing on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on November 6, 2024.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed in a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Grand Rapids.

The attack happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Division Avenue near Bartlett Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The suspect then turned the knife on himself, say police. He is in the hospital receiving medical care.

Division Avenue remains closed while detectives gather evidence.

Anyone with information on this deadly assault is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

