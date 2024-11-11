'It's unbearable': Sons speak out after mom's murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed in a stabbing on Wednesday, Nov. 6. in downtown Grand Rapids. Police say the suspect then turned the knife on himself. Last word we received, he's still being hospitalized.

The victim's name was Lavonia Parham. Her sons, Anthony, Ricky, and Derrick Parham, say their mother's murder was a result of a domestic violence relationship with a man she had been trying to get away from for a long time.

Lavonia was beloved by her boys, who are now left devastated by her death.

“It's just heartbreaking," Anthony said. "To deal with this, man, it's been the hardest thing we've ever went through.”

Lavonia was killed near Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on the corner of Division and Goodrich. Her sons say this wasn't the first time she had been stabbed.

“There was an incident before where he actually stabbed her and put her in the hospital," Anthony said.

At the time of the murder, Lavonia was not in a relationship with the man who drew the knife.

“You know, she had to have been spooked because she was trying to stay away from this man,” Ricky said.

Now, Anthony offers these last words for his mom.

“There's nothing that can replace what we had," Anthony said. "We miss you dearly. We're going to always miss you. We're going to keep your name alive. We're going to make sure we step in the name of you: Lavonia Lucille Parham.”

A Go Fund Me for Lavonia's family is linked here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube