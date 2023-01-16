Hilary Scholten announces local swearing-in ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Congresswoman Hilary Scholten will mark the start of her freshman year in Congress with a local swearing-in ceremony.

Scholten is the first woman to represent Grand Rapids and parts of West Michigan. As a Democrat running in a historically red district, her November victory over Republican opponent John Gibbs also marked a shift in the political landscape of the area.

She was sworn into the House of Representatives on January 7.

On Wednesday, January 18, Scholten will hold another swearing-in ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids, where Judge Jane Beckering will perform the ceremony at 4pm.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow will also attend.

"I'm excited to show up for my constituents in this way," said Scholten. "I'm even more excited to have Senator Stabenow join me— someone who has led the way for so many women in Michigan."

