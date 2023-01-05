Stabenow, first female MI Senator, reflects on 48-year career

WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year career will soon come to an end for Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

“It's been such an honor for me to serve Michigan in so many ways; I hope I've been able to make a real difference for people.”

She tells FOX 17 that this decision is about supporting a new generation of leaders and spending more time with her family.

“I've always felt it was important to know when to pass the torch after this last election, great new generation of young leaders, and I felt this is a good time to do that.”

For the last 48 years, Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she's been service minded, focusing on “protecting the Great Lakes in every way possible.”

Helping Michiganders has also been a top priority.

“The transformation on mental health and services that we have just really begun in our country to treat mental health,” says Stabenow, “as healthcare for people is critical.”

She also sought to make sure our state continues to grow — and work.

“I've always said you don't have an economy unless you make things and grow things,” she says. “And so my work on agriculture to make sure Michigan agriculture is fully represented in ag policy, which it wasn't before. And the focus on jobs and bringing jobs home and advanced vehicles and in manufacturing has been a very big part of my career.”

Now the Democrat says it's time to turn her service toward her family, announcing that she will not run for reelection in 2024.

“My mom's 96,” says Stabenow, “and I, rather than the rigors of a two-year campaign, I want to have the flexibility while working to be there when she needs me, and for my family.”

Stabenow was first elected in 1974 at the age of 24 to the Ingham Board of Commissioners.

There, she was the youngest and first woman to chair the board.

“As a young woman, there weren't very many doors open,” recalls Stabenow. “You had to bust them down.”

And when she was elected to the state house in 1978, “there were eight women in the state House, zero in the state Senate.”

And in 2001, she took office as the first female U.S. senator from Michigan.

“So much has changed for women and opportunities for women,” says Stabenow. “And I'm proud and grateful to have been a part of that.”

And to whomever takes her place, she says, “You have to know every part of Michigan from the up-and-up north to the great city of Detroit to Lansing to everything in between.”

This advice comes from a woman who's governed every part of Michigan, from the county to the state House, the state Senate, and then of course the U.S. Senate.

But despite her long career and long list of accomplishments, her work isn't done.

Some of her final projects include passing the five-year farm bill, bringing more manufacturing to Michigan, and building a new lock at Sault Ste. Marie.

As for what comes in 2025:

"You know, I really haven't gotten that far to look at what comes next,” she says. “You know, right now I've been focused on making the decision and the work I'm doing in the next two years. And so we'll have more to share with you later."

Watch our full interview with Senator Stabenow here:

Raw interview: Senator Stabenow reflects on historic career after announcing she won't seek reelection

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube