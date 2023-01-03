Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress.
After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan.
Thank you, West Michigan. pic.twitter.com/cDZJX8WOsU— Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) November 9, 2022
Her win changes a traditionally red area blue for the first time in almost 5 decades.
In an earlier conversation with FOX 17, Scholten says her predecessor, Representative Peter Meijer, has been "excellent with helping make sure that this is a smooth transition", however they had not heard from Gibbs at that time.