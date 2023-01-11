WATCH: In first House speech, Hilary Scholten remembers West Michigan shooting victims

WASHINGTON D.C. — The first woman to represent Grand Rapids delivered her first remarks to Congress on Tuesday.

Hilary Scholten, the representative for Michigan's 3rd District, drew upon personal experience and local stories to call awareness to community safety issues.

In her address, she mentioned two West Michigan residents, who were lost to violence, by name.

A family friend of Scholten's, Romito Jones, was shot and killed on the southeast side of Grand Rapids two years ago. Scholten lamented the loss of her friend, who was also a father of five.

Scholten also remembered Julius Mohammed on the House floor, an incoming Muskegon Board of Education member who was shot and killed in his home last month.

"I honor their lives as I strive for safer communities for all. We must come together to enact common sense reforms to keep our neighborhoods safe, support our law enforcement, support fair and equitable enforcement of the law," said Scholten.

Scholten was officially sworn in on Saturday.

