‘He just walked up on me’: 911 call by Grand Rapids murder suspect released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids released the 911 call made by a murder suspect earlier this month.

Brandon Clark, 39, was shot dead near Highland Street and Lafayette Avenue on the morning of Saturday, April 13.

Police later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Dayshaun Catledge. He was charged with open murder and felony firearm days later.

Catledge dialed 911 at 10:53 a.m. that Saturday. An edited version of the call was obtained by FOX 17 through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“A situation just happened,” Catledge is heard saying about two and a half minutes into the call. “I panicked. Somebody just attacked me and my dad. I’m just really scared right now.”

Catledge goes on to request for an ambulance to meet him in northeast Grand Rapids, claiming his father had been hit with a brick. The dispatcher asks Catledge what occurred beforehand, to which Catledge replies:

“I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. He just walked up on me.”

The audio abruptly ends, but picks back up at 11:08 a.m. Catledge is heard requesting help at Paris Avenue NE.

“Is this related to Lafayette?” the new dispatcher asks.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes,” Catledge answers.

“Do you have any weapons?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yeah,” says Catledge. “I’ll put it down, though.” He then specifies the weapon is inside his car. The audio ends after the dispatcher assures Catledge authorities are on their way.

Court records say Catledge told dispatchers, "I shot once and I ran," but this statement is not heard in the audio released to FOX 17.

Listen to the audio file below:

911 call by Dayshaun Catledge

