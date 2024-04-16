Docs: Suspect in deadly GR shooting called 911, says he 'panicked'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents obtained by FOX 17 detail the events that led to a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The victim, 39-year-old Brandon Clark, was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning near Highland Street and Lafayette Avenue.

A suspect was taken into custody hours later. He has since been identified as 24-year-old Dayshaun Catledge by Grand Rapids Police. He was charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm.

FOX 17 obtained court documents which lay out the case against Catledge.

As officers were searching the shooting scene for evidence, they learned the suspect called 911 and told dispatchers, "I shot once and I ran," and "I panicked." The caller claimed he had been attacked and his father struck with a brick. Police later took the Catledge into custody, identifying him as the 911 caller.

Investigators later determined Catledge and Clark had an initial run-in at a nearby liquor store. Surveillance video shows Catledge and his father arrive in a car before the father went into the store. Clark entered a short time later and asked the older Catledge who was in the vehicle.

Camera captured Clark approaching Catledge’s vehicle and asked why he drew a gun on him the week before.. At one point, Clark reportedly punches and pepper sprays Dayshaun before hurling an object at his father.

According to the police narrative the footage shows Clark running off, with Catledge in pursuit. Both men ran out of view of the camera before a single gunshot was heard.

Catledge is reportedly shown running back to his father saying, “I just shot him.” They both drove west on Hall Street afterward.

Detectives say Catledge's response to their questions mirrored what was recorded by the cameras. He reportedly told police that he and Clark struggled in the backyard of a home on Lafayette Avenue. Catledge claims Clark made a comment about his gun during the struggle. Catledge told officers he was able to make separation and get his gun out of his waistband. He reportedly told investigators he fired one shot and ran.

Catledge’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

