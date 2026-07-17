Hank Williams Jr. reschedules amphitheater concert due to wildfire smoke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hank Williams Jr. was set to perform Saturday inside Acrisure Amphitheater, but Friday the artist announced he's rescheduled his performance over concerns about air quality in West Michigan.

In a post to his social media pages, Williams said his shows at Pine Knob in Clarkston and Acrisure Amphitheater have both moved to August.

The July 18 concert is the first event at the amphitheater to be rescheduled due to the wildfire smoke laying heavy over Grand Rapids.

Williams will now perform on August 14 in the amphitheater, one day after his rescheduled concert at Pine Knob. Tickets for the original dates will be honored on the new dates.

While Williams decided to not perform in the smoke, Sarah McLachlan has not rescheduled her concert for Friday night. The concert, set to start at 7:30 p.m., would come as air quality levels are forecasted to remain unhealthy to hazardous due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Tickets for the Sarah McLachlan concert remain available as of Friday afternoon.

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