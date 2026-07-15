GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada has triggered a statewide air quality alert in Michigan, raising health concerns for residents across West Michigan.

The FOX 17 Weather Ready team also issued a Weather Ready Alert for Thursday due to the forecasted levels of smoke in the air.

WATCH: Local health expert warns of dangers from Canadian wildfire smoke

Local health expert warns of dangers from Canadian wildfire smoke

The smoke from Northwest Ontario has created scenes of thick fog in northern Michigan including at the Mackinac Bridge, as the smoke continues to move through Michigan.

Dr. Timothy Daum, a pulmonary and sleep physician with University of Michigan Health West, says the smoke could have a significant impact on people throughout the region this week.

Daum says those most at risk include older adults, children, and pregnant women. He advises those groups, along with people with asthma or heart disease, to stay inside and keep windows closed.

"If you have underlying asthma or COPD, between the heat and the wildfire smoke may actually [create] an exacerbation where you're having more difficulty breathing, more wheezing, more cough, more chest congestion, and that would be the time to reach out to your healthcare provider," Daum said.

Common symptoms of smoke exposure include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.

Daum also says the combination of wildfire smoke and the ongoing heat wave could exacerbate problems for people with underlying breathing issues.

"During these next few days, with the heat and the wildfire smoke and the increased matter in the air, it's so important to stay well hydrated, stay in air conditioning with filtered air as much as possible. If you're exercising take it a little bit easier over these next few days, and make sure you're getting plenty of rest at night," Daum said.

Click here to learn more about the health effects and tips on how to keep your family safe.

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