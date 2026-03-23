Grand Rapids secures federal funding to restore the rapids and improve the Grand River's ecosystem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is moving forward with a nearly 20-year effort to bring the rapids back to the Grand River after securing federal funding.

The city and Grand Rapids Whitewater announced $11 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, providing the final green light for the first phase of restoration.

First proposed in 2009, the project focuses on the area between I-196 and Fulton Street. Crews will remove four low-head dams and add natural rock structures to improve river flow, public safety, and habitat. Removing the dams will also eliminate a hazard to boaters and fishermen.

Organizers say the work will result in over 2,800 feet of improved riverfront. It will transform 30 acres of the Grand River into suitable habitat for aquatic animals, including sturgeon and several species of mussel.

Grand Rapids RESTORE THE RAPIDS: Grand River Restoration Project begins Matt Witkos

After years of fundraisers and assembling plans, Grand Rapids Whitewater started making a push to get approvals from state and federal agencies to get the work on the river moving. The project experienced a number of delays over the years.

The effort received a huge boost in January when the U.S. Department of Agriculture determined it did not need to carry out an environmental impact statement.

The river redevelopment already has construction permits in place. Grand Rapids city commissioners approved a $14.56 million construction contract during a Feb. 24 commission meeting.

The first practical steps of construction are expected to take place in July, and the work will take about two years to complete.

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