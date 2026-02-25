Grand Rapids commission approves $14.56M contract in rapids restoration project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners have approved a $14.56 million construction contract to restore the rapids in the Grand River, marking a major step forward in a project that has been in the works for nearly two decades.

The commission approved the contract Tuesday with Taplin Group LLC as part of the Grand River Revitalization Project.

First proposed in 2009, the project has undergone years of planning, permitting and design work. It has been promoted as a way to enhance public safety, improve aquatic habitats and expand recreational opportunities in and along the river.

"This is a historic moment for Grand Rapids," Mayor David LaGrand said in a statement. "This project will transform our riverfront and create lasting benefits for residents and visitors."

The project will be completed in two phases.

Phase One calls for replacing four dams between I-196 and Fulton Street with natural rock features. Construction is expected to take two years. Ah-Nab-Awen Park, from the Gillett Bridge to Bridge Street, will serve as the main staging area and will be closed starting in the spring. Funding will come from multiple sources, including the city's Capital Improvement Fund, a state grant and Grand Rapids Whitewater.

Phase Two would remove and replace the 6th Street dam. The Great Lakes Fishery Commission is leading this phase because the dam serves as the first sea lamprey barrier on the Grand River. The city says the GLFC is beginning work on its environmental impact statement.

"Today's approval represents a major milestone as we shift from planning to implementation and a is a proud moment for everyone who believed in restoring the river," Grand Rapids Whitewater Executive Director Matt Chapman said in a statement. "With this award we will begin a transformation and leave legacy for future generations."

