RESTORE THE RAPIDS: Grand River Restoration Project begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been 15 years since it started, but work is underway in the Grand River to restore the rapids.

On Friday, divers will be in the river working to relocate wildlife.

Project leaders explain people can expect to see 16 to 20 divers out in the river relocating native mussels.

"I've said multiple times I never, ever thought I would be this excited to talk about moving mussels," Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. "It is a significant step in the overall restoration project."

Project leaders explained that they will relocate the native mussels upstream or downstream from where this project occurs.

"Give the divers at least 100 feet of room. Fortunately, our river is very grand, and we have 500 feet of river to work with, so there's plenty of opportunity for folks to spread out and still recreate," Grand Rapids WhiteWater Project Manager Matt Chapman said.

They added the timeline to finish this part of the project is around October.

"So we estimate that there are 14 to 15,000 muscles all in the footprint of the project," Grand Rapids River Restoration Project Manager Mike Staal said.

On a hot summer day, people could hear the sound of water ever so faintly as project leaders explained that they are close to restoring the namesake of Grand Rapids.

"The Grand River, and we all know this, is a gem and a treasure in our city," Bliss said.

In May, the city commission approved spending $1.26 million to relocate the mussels. The city also did get a $7 million contract from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help pay for the removal of the dams and install "rock substrate" for the Grand River Revitalization project.

"We've had starts and hiccups and challenges, but we're here, and it's exciting to actually have people working out in the river for really the first time, and then we're just really getting geared up," Chapman said.

Those hiccups include when, in March of 2023, the state denied the original plans to restore the rapids.

After over a year of work, project leaders submitted a new proposal to restore the rapids. The city is still waiting for the state to sign off on the plans and approve permits.

"It's really exciting to have a design, be working closely with the state and federal agencies, and see that end in sight next summer," Chapman said.

Those plans still include the removal of the dams from Bridge Street to Fulton Street. So, in 18 months, this area could return to its roots.

"It's truly a monumental milestone in this project," Bliss said.

