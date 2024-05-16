New plans submitted to restore the rapids in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new plan to restore the rapids has been developed. The City of Grand Rapids sent its proposal to state regulators on Wednesday.

Grand Rapids is still looking to take out these dams. The city did make tweaks to its original plan on where crews will put natural features.

"Mostly where we're placing the boulders is about in the same location as where the low head dams are today," Grand Rapids Deputy City Manager Kate Berens said.

She adds that they worked closely with regulators to streamline this plan so crews could get to work.

On a beautiful clear blue sky day, many were out to enjoy time near the Grand River.

"It's just one of my favorite places to come down and walk and experience a little bit of nature and hang out and have good time," Courtney Jones said.

Often, you will find people fishing in the downtown area. Kayleigh Cautl and Trey Price, who have been together for four years, were out trying to see who could catch the biggest fish.

"It's also just gorgeous. Honestly, like, besides the fishing, just walking through and walking downtown. It's a beautiful, wonderful date night," Cautl said. "It's definitely one of our favorite hobbies for sure."

The city wants more people to enjoy the river.

"Actually embraced it as part of our community, and really a spine where we can gather," Berens said.

Grand Rapids, in partnership with Grand Rapids WhiteWater, submitted its permit application to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to restore the rapids.



Removal of the four low-head dams.

Installation and placement of natural rock and boulders, including four unique boulder arch structures to create rapids and provide fish passage.

Addition of three boulder vane structures for greater access along the banks.

Installation of approximately 125 scattered habitat boulders to help restore the river's historical flow and river-bottom diversity and create resting areas for fish.

Placement of nearly 5,000 tons of boulder and 15,000 tons of small, rounded rocks in the river.

"You're gonna see some rapids, you're going to hear rapids. So, and then you're gonna see more native vegetation," Berens added.

The main difference between the last designs and this one is where natural features are to restore the rapids. The city notes this design still provides accessibility.

"This design in the last design kind of do all of the same things in terms of economic development, placemaking, gathering, the ecological benefits of it and those things," Berens said.

The city says if everything goes swimmingly, you could see crews removing mussels this year. They add crews might be in to remove dams next year.

