Grand Rapids Whitewater project could avoid environmental impact statement requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The proposal to bring rapids back to the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids got a significant boost from federal regulators.

Grand Rapids Whitewater, the group behind the effort to restore the rapids, was notified its plan was determined to have no significant impacts to the environment, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The notice, which still needs final authorization, would mean the project would not need to file an environmental impact statement.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to being responsible stewards of the Grand River and the resources entrusted to us,” said Michael Staal, project manager for the City of Grand Rapids. “Through strong collaboration with our partners, we are moving closer to securing federal funding that will enhances, public safety, restore natural habitats, and create new opportunities for all to enjoy the river.”

First proposed in 2009, the Grand Rapids Whitewater project has undergone years of planning, permitting, and designs for what the river could look like if four low dams between I-196 and Fulton Street were removed from the river.

Organizers say the result would be over 2,800 feet of improved riverfront, with 30 acres of the Grand River transformed into suitable habitat for aquatic animals, including sturgeon and several species of mussel.

The removed of the dams would eliminate a hazard to boaters and fishermen.

Along with the environmental review, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is considering providing funding for the project. How much the federal agency could send to Grand Rapids Whitewater isn't clear.

The river redevelopment already has construction permits in place, said the city. Grand Rapids has been review bids by potential contractors with a decision on who will get the contract expected by early March.

The first practical steps of construction are expected to take place in July, according to the city.

