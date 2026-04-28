Grand Rapids school board votes to keep two administrators against the superintendent's recommendation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids Public Schools administrators will keep their jobs after a vote by the board Monday night, against the request of the superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Leadrianne Roby requested that contracts not be renewed for Dr. Brandy Lovelady-Mitchell and Bridget Cheney.

Grand Rapids Second administrator at Grand Rapids Public Schools put on leave Zac Harmon

Freedom of Information requests and public meetings revealed their jobs were called into question as a result of complaints over their leadership style.

Lovelady-Mitchell, the Deputy Superintendent of Preschool through 12th Grade Learning and Leadership, was accused of creating a culture that devalued members of her staff.

Cheney, the Chief Area Instructional Leader of Southeast Quadrant, was accused of being overly critical and argumentative.

Earlier this year, both were placed on administrative leave.

Grand Rapids GRPS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave Josh Berry

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support from other staff, members of the public, and students.

Lovelady-Mitchell chose to address the board last week in a closed session, but Cheney had hers in an open meeting.

Cheney refuted the claims against her, with her attorney saying they did not hear anything that would come close to a reason for being placed on leave.

Two separate votes to not renew their contracts both failed 4-5.

A spokesperson for the district shared a statement on behalf of the superintendent.

"The district has followed established processes as concerns were raised. The district respects the board's decision to continue the employment of Dr. Lovelady Mitchell and Ms. Cheney and will focus on moving forward together to continue the important work of educating our scholars."

The spokesperson told FOX 17 as of right now, both employees will remain on leave through the end of the school year.

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