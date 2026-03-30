Second administrator at Grand Rapids Public Schools put on leave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A second member of the administration team at Grand Rapids Public Schools has been put on leave for the rest of the current school year.

In a letter to staff sent out on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby announced Chief Area Instructional Leader of Southeast Quadrant Bridget Cheney was placed on administrative leave until June. The leave is part of a "personnel matter" that Dr. Roby did not detail in the letter.

Cheney is the second administrator to be placed on a leave that will last through the end of the school year. Dr. Brandy Lovelady Mitchell, the district's deputy superintendent of preschool through 12th grade learning and leadership, was removed from her active duties on March 12.

Grand Rapids GRPS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave Josh Berry

It is not clear if there is any connection between Cheney and Mitchell's leaves. In both cases, Dr. Roby did not establish a clear date that either woman would return to work.

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