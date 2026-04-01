GRPS deputy superintendent faces contract non-renewal over staff complaints

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've learned new information regarding the employment status of Grand Rapids Public Schools' deputy superintendent.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby has recommended that the employment contract for Dr. Brandy Lovelady-Mitchell not be renewed beyond June 30.

Grand Rapids GRPS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave Josh Berry

The recommendation follows Mitchell being placed on leave in early March through the end of the school year. According to letters from Roby to the school board and Mitchell, the deputy superintendent of preschool through 12th grade learning and leadership is accused of creating a culture that devalued members of her staff.



Non-Renewal of Administrator's Employment Contract by news



A letter made available by the district on Wednesday revealed the issues date back to a 2024 investigation. The investigation found Mitchell's leadership style and staff interactions had a detrimental impact. It also determined her supervisory methods and management approach created a culture of devaluing employees.

Rather than terminating Dr. Mitchell at the time of the investigation, the district placed her on an improvement plan. The plan included training and regular check-ins with Dr. Roby.

Following the completion of the improvement plan, the district received further complaints, and Dr. Roby continued to have concerns regarding Dr. Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell will have an opportunity to meet with the school board later this month to discuss her employment.

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