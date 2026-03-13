GRPS Deputy Superintendent placed on administrative leave for remainder of school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Brandy Lovelady Mitchell, who holds the title of deputy superintendent of preschool through 12th grade learning and leadership, will be on leave through the end of the school year.

Fox 17

The district announced the leave in an email to staff Thursday afternoon.

A representative for the district confirmed the news to Fox 17 but could not provide additional comment.

In the email, Superintendent Leadriane Roby says the district is committed to transparency, but because this is a personnel matter, she says the district cannot comment further on the circumstances.

In the meantime, chief area instructional leaders are stepping in to take on additional responsibilities. Roby says the work of supporting schools and students will continue without interruption.

It is not clear when, or if, Mitchell will return to her role.

