GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heavy machinery is now in the Grand River as work begins on a long-awaited project to restore the rapids that gave Grand Rapids its name.

The Grand River Restoration Project is now underway after nearly two decades of planning. The project aims to bring back the natural rapids to the river running through downtown Grand Rapids.

"We're called Grand Rapids for a reason, and we don't have any rapids, so it's really about restoring the city's namesake," Grand Rapids WhiteWater Executive Director Matt Chapman said.

MATT WITKOS

"Just really exciting, a lot of relief," Chapman added.

Phase one of the project involves removing four low-head dams from the river.

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"Just taking some of the dangerous hazards out of the river to allow more access and different diverse recreational opportunities," Chapman said.

Grand Rapids river restoration project begins after nearly 20 years of planning

The city estimates removing the dams and adding boulders to create the rapids will cost around $14.5 million. Grand Rapids Project Manager Michael Staal says the project is expected to take two years.

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Staal described what the finished project will look like in downtown Grand Rapids.

"It's going to be a very long and gradual. It'll seem very natural for fish and other aquatic species. The boulder arches are almost like serpentine back and forth, and between those, it will create little pools, and it will be deep, so the fish can go down there and rest," Staal said.

City of Grand Rapids

The heavy machinery operating in the river relies on a vegetable-based hydraulic fluid to remain environmentally safe in the Grand River.

Neighbors are already taking notice. Elizabeth Van Ryn, who runs along the river, said she spotted the equipment while running Wednesday.

MATT WITKOS

"I was just sitting over there taking a break, and I heard the noise. I'm like, what's going on? And then I looked over and I'm like, okay, love it," Van Ryn said. "I think it's just really cool to see the way the city's progressing."

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RESTORE THE RAPIDS: Grand River Restoration Project begins

The river isn't closed, but the city is asking people to avoid the construction area.

"July 1 was the first date that we could move our equipment into the river and actually start doing the work, and so we have moved our equipment into the river, we're installing turbidity curtains and other protective measures around the construction site," Staal said.

MATT WITKOS

The construction team is set up at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

"Dam two completely removed, and have that structure in place by the end of this year, boulders and riffle," Staal said.

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