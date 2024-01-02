Grand Rapids police seek suspect vehicle linked to Nov. 6 homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle they say is linked to a Grand Rapids homicide case.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the homicide took place Nov. 6, 2023.

The sought-after vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet Equinox with a paper license plate attached to the upper-right side of the back window.

Grand Rapids Police Department

The car also has a sticker in the front passenger window in the lower-left corner, according to GRPD.

Grand Rapids Police Department

Those with knowledge of the vehicle’s location or the driver’s identity are urged to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

