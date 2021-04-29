Grand Rapids police release new videos from March 26 face-punching incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Payne with the Grand Rapids Police Department has released a new statement along with new videos in response to the use-of-force incident that occurred during a March 26 traffic stop.

*WARNING: The following videos contain graphic content*

GRPD viral body cam Officer Reed

GRPD viral body cam Officer Sale

GRPD viral body cam Officer McCamman

GRPD viral body cam Officer Kotecki

Chief Payne says he understands how disturbing many incidents involving use of force might seem, adding that he is confident that GRPD officers enact use of force only when necessary.

Payne also acknowledges that the released footage lacks “critical details and information.”

We’re told the area where the traffic stop took place had an extensive history of crime throughout the last year; Payne cited 15 assaults, 19 weapons offenses, 56 arrests and more. For that reason, Hall Street was surveilled as part of Operation: Safe Neighborhoods on March 26, according to Chief Payne.

Payne concludes his statement by reminding residents that an internal investigation is underway, while also ensuring that he “will not protect officers who abuse their authority.”

