Grand Rapids police respond to viral video depicting use of force

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a viral video reportedly depicting the department's use of force at a traffic stop.

We’re told GRPD cannot offer remarks on details seen within the video due to legal proceedings; however, they wish to offer the public transparency on the department’s actions.

Sgt. Dan Adams tells us Special Response Team officers were surveilling the area of Hall Street and Ionia Avenue during Operation: Safe Neighborhoods on March 26 when they conducted a traffic stop for a littering violation. Adams says officers investigated further in response to the occupants’ behavior, adding one person made an attempt to flee from officers.

We’re told force was used to deter a threat when the subject made an attempt to disarm one of the officers.

Adams says three arrests were made, four guns were confiscated, and no complaints were filed from Internal Affairs.

“This is the police work that I expect from my personnel,” says Chief Eric Payne. “I have made the enforcement of violent crime and the recovery of illegal firearms one of the department’s top priorities.”

GRPD says use of force is only used when deemed necessary to resolve situations safely.

