Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police chief launches internal investigation in use-of-force incident

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne file photo
Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 22:17:57-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Payne has ordered an internal investigation into a use-of-force incident in which an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department punched a man repeatedly in the head, Sgt. Dan Adams confirms.

Last week, GRPD released body cam footage depicting the incident during, taken during a March 26 traffic stop.

*WARNING: graphic content*

GRPD body cam of March 26 incident *graphic content warning*

The Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability previously released a statement saying the video is “concerning.”

GRPD says their use-of-force policy dictates that such measures are only to be used when necessary.

READ MORE: GRPD responds to viral video showing officer punching suspect during traffic stop

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time