Grand Rapids city officials release statement on GRPD body cam video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability has issued a statement in response to the body cam video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department earlier this week.

The video was reportedly taken during a March 26 traffic stop.

The OPA says the video is “concerning” and that it is an example of something that should be evaluated by their staff. However, they say they are unsure if they will monitor the case as a result of uncontrollable circumstances.

We’re told GRPD has not given OPA documents from Internal Affairs despite requests being filed.

OPA tells us if they are permitted access to the files, they will review the use-of-force incident and other alleged violations involving GRPD.

“OPA will continue to push GRPD to stand behind the values stated in their Strategic Plan,” says OPA Director Brandon D. Davis. “Grand Rapidians deserve the accountability and transparency that they have been promised.”

