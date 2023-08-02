Grand Rapids Fire Dept. welcomes ‘Smokey the Dog’ to team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department recently welcomed a new staff member— a six-month-old Labradoodle named “Smokey.”

GRFD named a new fire chief, Dr. Brad Brown, who was sworn in on May 1, 2023.

READ MORE: New Grand Rapids Fire Chief officially sworn in

With a new chief comes a new furry friend to the department.

FOX 17

Smokey is around any time Chief Brown is there, and has already toured City Hall, along with every fire station in town.

“A lot of our men and women have dogs at home, and so, for them, it brings a sense of normalcy. We’re here for 24 hours at a time, all through the night” Chief Brown said.

Smokey spends most of his time napping and was extra tired Wednesday after hitting the town Tuesday for National Night Out.

READ MORE: Your Guide to National Night Out

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube