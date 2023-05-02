New Grand Rapids Fire Chief officially sworn in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After working for twenty years in the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Dr. Brad Brown is officially the chief.

On Monday night, city leaders held a swearing-in ceremony certifying Dr. Brown as the successor to Fire Chief John Lehman, who is now retired.

The ceremony took place at city hall and was open to the community. Mayor Rosalyn Bliss and City Manager Mark Washington both attended.

With 27 total years of experience in fire departments, the newly appointed Fire Chief Brown spoke on Monday about his goals for the Grand Rapids department and the honor of serving as its head.

"I just want to express my deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve as your Fire Chief," said Chief Brown. "I am committed to leading with passion, integrity, energy, and a deep sense of responsibility to gather labor management in our city. We can face the challenges that lie ahead and continue to protect and serve our community with unwavering dedication to our craft. Thank you for your trust. And let's get started. We have some work to do."

Brown has served in various capacities during his career with GRFD. He's been a firefighter, acting equipment operator, acting officer, lieutenant-planning, captain-planning, assistant chief-administration, as well as the temporary acting fire chief.

Dr. Brown has an associate degree in fire protection technology from Guilford Technical Community College and an associate degree in fire prevention and investigation from Delta College. He has also earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in fire service management from Northwood University, a master’s degree in executive fire leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a doctorate in education from Cornerstone University in organizational leadership and development.

After he was tapped as GRFD's newest Fire Chief, Dr. Brown said he plans to invest in infrastructure. "We haven't built a station and moved in since 1987," he said.

“Now I’m in a role where I can hopefully make some real positive change and keep our momentum going. The Grand Rapids Fire Department is doing great things and we’re really excited just to keep that going," he said.

