Your Guide to National Night Out

WEST MICHIGAN — Your local police and fire departments invite everyone out to a free night of live music, activities, and more to promote communication and trust.

The 40th annual National Night Out brings together local agencies and nonprofits to host events throughout the country.

Agencies will bring bounce houses, games, face painting, food, music, some giveaways, and more for these block party-style parties— plus check out K9 teams, fire fighting and emergency equipment, and community crime prevention resources.

Here’s the breakdown, county by county.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Douglas

6-8 p.m. at Beery Field

CALHOUN COUNTY

Marshall

4-8 p.m. Marshall Police and Firefighters + Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan State Police

Calhoun County Fairgrounds – Paint Chief Lankerds Car, see K9’s in action, and more!

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

City of Kalamazoo

4 – 8 p.m.

The Vine Neighborhood Association (806 S Westnedge)

4-9 p.m.

Arcadia Elementary (932 Boswell Ln)

Rockwell Park (2606 Mt Olivet Rd)

5-7 p.m.

Adda Dilts Peace Park (508 Denner St)

6 – 9 p.m.

Frays Park (4400 Canterbury Rd)

Comstock Township

5-7 p.m. at Merill Park

KENT COUNTY

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

4:30PM - 7:30PM

South Christian High School and the Mary Free Bed YMCA

Kentwood

5-8 p.m. -

Ada Bible Church, 1640 East Paris Ave. SE, will offer food and activities

6-8 p.m. -

Pentecostals Church, 2627 44th St. SE, will host a party

Rockford

6-8PM

Main St and Bridge St in Downtown Rockford

Grandville

11 a.m.- 2p.m.

Rivertown Crossings Mall, in front of Celebration Cinema

Walker Police Department

6-9 p.m.

Feyen Zylstra Comple on Alpine and Hillside.

Grand Rapids

5 p.m.

Briggs Park

Martin Luther King Park

Richmond Park

6 p.m.

Fuller Area Neighbors and River City Scholars – 1239 Fuller SE

Baxter Neighborhood Association – 1011 Baxter SE

Heritage Hill Association – 400 Pleasant SE

John Ball Area Neighbors and West Grand Neighborhood Organization – 1120 Bridge NW

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association – 546 Rumsey SE

Berkley Hills Church 1670 Ball NE

Creston Plaza Apartments – 1080 Creston Plaza Dr NE

Wyoming

7 a.m.

Consumers Energy Kick-off at Consumers Energy Office

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Joining Grandville Police Department at Celebration Cinema

5-7 p.m.

Grace Christian University

5-8 p.m.

The Door Church

6-7:30 p.m.

Grace Christian Reformed Church

6-8 p.m.

Lamar Park

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon

5-7 p.m.

East Muskegon / Restor-it-all

5:30-7 p.m.

Sheldon Park / Evanston Ave Baptist Church

6-7:30 p.m.

Angell / Angel Community Church

Mclaughlin / Mclaughlin Community Church

6-8 p.m.

Jackson Hill / Aamodt Park

Campbell Field

Beachwood Bluffton / Margaret Drake Elliot Park

Marquette/Beukema Park

Marsh Field

Nelson/St. Joseph Park

Nims Park

Oakview/First Wesleyan Church of Muskegon

7-8:30 p.m.

Glenside / McGraft Park Bandshell