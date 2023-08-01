Your Guide to National Night Out

WEST MICHIGAN — Your local police and fire departments invite everyone out to a free night of live music, activities, and more to promote communication and trust.
The 40th annual National Night Out brings together local agencies and nonprofits to host events throughout the country.
Agencies will bring bounce houses, games, face painting, food, music, some giveaways, and more for these block party-style parties— plus check out K9 teams, fire fighting and emergency equipment, and community crime prevention resources.
Here’s the breakdown, county by county.
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Douglas
6-8 p.m. at Beery Field
CALHOUN COUNTY
Marshall
4-8 p.m. Marshall Police and Firefighters + Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan State Police
Calhoun County Fairgrounds – Paint Chief Lankerds Car, see K9’s in action, and more!
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
City of Kalamazoo
4 – 8 p.m.
The Vine Neighborhood Association (806 S Westnedge)
4-9 p.m.
Arcadia Elementary (932 Boswell Ln)
Rockwell Park (2606 Mt Olivet Rd)
5-7 p.m.
Adda Dilts Peace Park (508 Denner St)
6 – 9 p.m.
Frays Park (4400 Canterbury Rd)
Comstock Township
5-7 p.m. at Merill Park
KENT COUNTY
Kent County Sheriff’s Office
4:30PM - 7:30PM
South Christian High School and the Mary Free Bed YMCA
Kentwood
5-8 p.m. -
Ada Bible Church, 1640 East Paris Ave. SE, will offer food and activities
6-8 p.m. -
Pentecostals Church, 2627 44th St. SE, will host a party
Rockford
6-8PM
Main St and Bridge St in Downtown Rockford
Grandville
11 a.m.- 2p.m.
Rivertown Crossings Mall, in front of Celebration Cinema
Walker Police Department
6-9 p.m.
Feyen Zylstra Comple on Alpine and Hillside.
Grand Rapids
5 p.m.
Briggs Park
Martin Luther King Park
Richmond Park
6 p.m.
Fuller Area Neighbors and River City Scholars – 1239 Fuller SE
Baxter Neighborhood Association – 1011 Baxter SE
Heritage Hill Association – 400 Pleasant SE
John Ball Area Neighbors and West Grand Neighborhood Organization – 1120 Bridge NW
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association – 546 Rumsey SE
Berkley Hills Church 1670 Ball NE
Creston Plaza Apartments – 1080 Creston Plaza Dr NE
Wyoming
7 a.m.
Consumers Energy Kick-off at Consumers Energy Office
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Joining Grandville Police Department at Celebration Cinema
5-7 p.m.
Grace Christian University
5-8 p.m.
The Door Church
6-7:30 p.m.
Grace Christian Reformed Church
6-8 p.m.
Lamar Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Muskegon
5-7 p.m.
East Muskegon / Restor-it-all
5:30-7 p.m.
Sheldon Park / Evanston Ave Baptist Church
6-7:30 p.m.
Angell / Angel Community Church
Mclaughlin / Mclaughlin Community Church
6-8 p.m.
Jackson Hill / Aamodt Park
Campbell Field
Beachwood Bluffton / Margaret Drake Elliot Park
Marquette/Beukema Park
Marsh Field
Nelson/St. Joseph Park
Nims Park
Oakview/First Wesleyan Church of Muskegon
7-8:30 p.m.
Glenside / McGraft Park Bandshell