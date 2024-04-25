Good News For Drivers: US-131 northbound closure ends early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 northbound, closed at 28th Street for several weeks, is back open early.

The Michigan Department of Transportation pushed out word of the reopening late Thursday night.

They noted that the planned closure of southbound US-131 at Burton Street, planned to begin after the northbound side reopened, will not be closed until this weekend as previously announced. The southbound closure is expected to be in place Sunday, April 28.

The stretch of US-131 between 28th Street and downtown Grand Rapids is the busiest highway in West Michigan, averaging more than 120,000 vehicles a day.

But the bridges over Plaster Creek needed repairs, and the work cannot be done while traffic is shaking up the bridges.

