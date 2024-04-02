Watch Now
Eastbound lanes of I-196BL in Zeeland to be closed until August

Westbound lanes to be closed from August to November
196 Business Loop sign
Westaby, Robb
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 02, 2024
ZEELAND, Mich. — Construction on the I-196 Business Loop will begin April 13 with the complete closure of the eastbound lanes from US-31 to 88th Avenue. The closure will last through August 1.

The detour during the project includes 16th Street between US-31 and I-196 to Byron Road.

The westbound lanes will be closed from 88th Avenue to US-31 from August into November.

The section of I-196BL between US-31 and 112th Avenue is known as Chicago Drive.

The Michigan Department of Transportation notes that the pavement of the divided highway is the original road laid down at least 50 years ago. The concrete will receive joint repairs, new asphalt surface, and other upgrades including traffic signals.

The budget for the project is $17 million.

