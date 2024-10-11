Former Kent County janitor pleads guilty to having child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former janitor at Forest Hills Public Schools pleaded guilty to having child pornography in his possession.

Bradley Arkesteyn, 29, worked at Collins Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary, Northern Hills Middle School and Northern Trails 5/6 School, a source told FOX 17 after he was arrested in March.

FHPS explained nothing concerning arose during Arkesteyn’s background check.

Arkesteyn was indicted by a federal grand jury in April.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says Arkesteyn confessed to having more than 700 explicit images of children.

“Child exploitation cases are some of our most critical as we work to protect our most vulnerable: our children,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “While thankfully the evidence in this case did not reveal any hands-on abuse of children, there is everlasting harm suffered by the victims whose images were traded on the internet by Mr. Arkesteyn. I am proud of the law enforcement work to hold him accountable.”

Visit Project Safe Childhood’s website for more on how the nationwide program is working to protect children from being exploited.

