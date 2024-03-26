FHPS answers families' questions about employee's CSC allegations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS) is answering families’ questions after a custodian was arrested last week for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Bradley Arkesteyn was hired to work for FHPS in January 2023, according to the district.

FHPS released the following letter to families Monday:

FHPS Letter Regarding School Employee March 25-2024 by WXMI on Scribd

“During times like this, it is essential to remember that children may need additional support and reassurance,” writes Interim Superintendent Dr. Sara Magaña Shubel. “Please contact your child’s building principal, teacher, or counselor if you feel your child needs additional assistance.”

The district also released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the arrest. They say they first learned Arkesteyn was charged Wednesday, March 20, a day after his arrest. Families were informed in the afternoon.

FHPS says nothing came up in a background check prior to Arkesteyn’s hiring, explaining they contacted his previous employer asking if he had engaged in “unprofessional conduct,” to which they replied he had none.

Read the full list of FAQs below:

FAQs Regarding Employee by WXMI on Scribd

READ MORE: Police report: FHPS employee charged with child porn also worked as massage therapist

