Former school janitor federally indicted for allegedly possessing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids school janitor charged for allegedly possessing child porn was federally indicted by a grand jury.

Court documents say Bradley Arkesteyn, 28, possessed and distributing explicit photos of children, mostly young girls.

Sources previously told FOX 17 Arkesteyn worked for Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS) at the following buildings: Collins Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary, Northern Hills Middle School and Northern Trails 5/6 School.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) announced Wednesday Arkesteyn was federally indicted. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 24.

“My office will always fight to protect the most vulnerable,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Every image of child exploitation is a crime, whether possessed, viewed, or distributed. My team will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable.”

FHPS says Arkesteyn’s background check turned up no concerning behavior prior to his hiring in January 2023.

