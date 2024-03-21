Watch Now
Kent County elementary school custodian arrested on child pornography charges

Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 21, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An elementary school employee from Kent County was arrested on child pornography charges, according to a federal complaint.

Bradley Arkesteyn allegedly spoke with undercover officers in a Kik group chat about his desire to engage in sexual activity with minors.

Arkesteyn, according to the documents, possessed and distributed explicit images of minor children, specifically young girls.

The federal complaint says that Arkesteyn would regularly interact with second-grade girls at his job in a Kent County elementary school.

He allegedly told law enforcement he smelled the shoes of first- to fourth-grade students at the elementary school where he worked.

The full criminal complaint is seven pages long. It contains disturbing details and can be read in full below.

