The intersection at the center of downtown Grand Rapids is now closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The intersection of Division Avenue at Fulton Street is now closed and will remain closed until October.

The closure is the next step in a massive two-year infrastructure project that has closed Division Avenue north of Fulton Street since early spring. Division Avenue remains closed between Fulton and Michigan streets, except the intersections at Monroe Center and Library Street.

Southbound Detour:



From Division Avenue, west on Coldbrook Street, south on Monroe Avenue, east on Fulton Street, south on Ionia Avenue, east on Cherry Street to Division Avenue. To continue east on Fulton Street, continue east on Cherry Street, then north on Lafayette Avenue.

Northbound Detour:

Reverse of southbound detour.

City of Grand Rapids, Mich. Detour for closure of interection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street, downtown Grand Rapids.

