CONSTRUCTION DELAY: Division & Fulton won’t open on time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reconstruction of the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street hit a major snag when it was time to install a new traffic signal as the project entered its final phase.

The critical junction has been closed since early July as part of a larger project that has had Division Avenue North closed from Fulton to the Michigan Street bridge.

“The contractor installing the new traffic signal foundations at Division/Fulton encountered old areaway walls below grade at two of the corners that have caused delays,” wrote Grand Rapids Media Relations Manager Steve Guitar in an email after I asked about when the intersection would reopen.

The presence of the walls underground required redesigning the foundations for the traffic signals and cutting through the walls.

This means the intersection, originally scheduled to be finished sometime in October, likely will not be open at least until the week of November 11.

The rest of the project is likely to take longer to finish, as well.

“We still have approximately 5-6 weeks of work to complete at the Lyon Street intersection before the end of this construction season,” noted Guitar. The intersection of Division and Lyon will be closed October 31 for that work to be completed.

As previously reported, Division Avenue will be closed again during the 2025 construction season from north of Fulton Street to the Michigan Street bridge to complete reconstruction of Division at the surface. Up until now, the street has been dug up to replace water, electrical, and telecommunications infrastructure.

