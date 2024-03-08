Division Ave now closed at two sites; unusable between Michigan and Library streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a good thing downtown Grand Rapids has Monroe, Ottawa, and Ionia avenues, because Division Avenue is closed for two construction jobs between Fulton and Michigan streets.

In early February, AT&T began an infrastructure project next to their building at Fountain Street, closing Division Avenue between Pearl and Library streets. That project continues.

Now, the city is working on utilities under Division Avenue north of Lyon Street and south of Michigan Street.

The city has provided a detour map for the current closures:

FOX 17 Detours to take while Division Avenue is closed between Library and Michigan streets in downtown Grand Rapids.

These kinds of traffic interruptions can be expected on Division Avenue through most of the warm weather.

The coup de grace comes in July when the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street closes for five weeks. The water main and storm sewers that run through the intersection will be replaced.

The city has provided a detour map for the weeks when the intersection is closed:

FOX 17 Detour map for the five weeks when the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street is closed in downtown Grand Rapids.

Work on Division Avenue will continue in 2025 for a season of work on traffic signals, water and storm sewer lines, sidewalks, street lighting, and replacing the pavement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube